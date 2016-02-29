Canton firefighter killed on Route 8 is laid to rest

Dozens of friends, family members and fellow fire fighters paid their respects to Tonya Johnson, a Canton fire fighter killed last week after being hit by a car on State Route 8.



Firefighters from Canton, and other departments, showed up to Johnson's end of watch. A fellow firefighter said it was the largest end of watch service for any fire fighter with the Canton Fire Department.



"I can honestly tell you from the bottom of my heart she's the best woman I have ever known," said friend, and Canton Fire Department division chief, Akbar Bennett. "Beyond her courage, and beyond her business mind, and beyond her outward beauty you have no idea how much beauty this woman had inside."

READ MORE: Husband says he didn't know wife who was killed was going to get out of car

Akron Police said Johnson, 43, was in a vehicle with her husband of eight days last week, when the pair got into an argument, she got out the car and ran across Route 8 when she was hit by another vehicle near Tallmadge Ave. She was pronounced dead on the scene.



At the service, Johnson was described as as a woman who did everything for her children. She left behind two boys in their 20s and a 13-year-old daughter.



"My mother was beautiful inside and out," said Temeria Johnson, Johnson's 13-year-old daughter. "She was always - I mean always - helping someone out."



The chief of the Canton Fire Department, Thomas Garra, got choked up as he spoke to those assembled.



"How ironic as family, friends and relatives they met together to share memories, heartaches and burdens around the flame of candles [during a candlelight vigil], Tonya's firefighters were burying the burdens around one giant flame [as they fought a large fire]."



Her funeral was called a celebration of life, and held at First Christian Church in North Canton.



Canton's mayor said he ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Johnson's honor.



Randey Johnson, Tonya's husband, has said he never expected her to get out the car.



He was not at Monday's funeral service, and told Cleveland 19 people had threatened to kill him if he showed up to the service.



