Bishop thanks diocese and St. Vincent staff after heart procedure

Cleveland Catholic Bishop Richard Lennon had an emergency heart procedure at the beginning of February. He underwent a cardiac catherization.

Bishop Lennon released a statement on his health Monday.

"It is with great gratitude that I thank the faithful of the diocese for their prayers and support during these recent days. I also thank the physicians, nurses and staff at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center for their expert care. I have been humbled by all the heartfelt wishes for my successful recovery. I want all to know that this prayerful support has strengthened me through this stressful period. I have been resting comfortably in my residence and consulting with my doctors to assure that I return to my duties in good health. I look forward to returning to the service or our Church and diocese soon.

Bishop Lennon is the 10th bishop of Cleveland, coming to the diocese in 2006.

