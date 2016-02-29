Police: Man found dead in car hours after being abducted

Police say a 46-year-old man abducted in East Cleveland early Monday morning has been found dead on Cleveland's east side.

According to police, two men kidnapped Charles Barnes at gunpoint on Knowles Road and took off in his tan, 2005 Buick LeSabre with license plate # GRL6765.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon police located the LeSabre, with Barnes' body inside. The car was found at Aspinwall and E.155th Street. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to the scene.

Police are still searching for suspects. They are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information, give police a call.

