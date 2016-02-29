Fatal buggy accident in Salt Creek Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday night in Salt Creek Township.

The crash occurred in Holmes County on SR 241, at the intersection of Township Road 614 in Salt Creek Township.

Involved in the crash was a horse drawn buggy, driven by Leah Yoder, 17.

Officers say Yoder failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled into the path of a Dodge truck, driven by Steven Miller, 19.

Miller swerved to avoid the buggy, hit the horse and overturned multiple times. Miller sustained minor injuries, Yoder was uninjured.

Nora, Hershberger, 18, was a passenger in the Dodge truck and sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton and was later transported to Metro Hospital. Hershberger later died from her injuries

None of the occupants in either of the vehicles were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.