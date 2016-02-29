Suspect in Lee Road hit-skip charged

Suspect in the Lee Road hit skip, Elijah Akili has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Akili, 20, turned himself in to police late Sunday for a fatal hit skip that happened Saturday night.

The coroner has identified the man who died in the hit skip as 60-year-old Michael Groves.

Cleveland Police say around 10 p.m. a vehicle traveling northbound on Lee Road hit Groves as he tried to cross the street from the east curb. Groves was not walking in a marked crosswalk, according to investigators.

