Deadly Streetsboro fire under investigation

One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire in Streetsboro. Police say careless smoking caused the fire.

When firefighters were able to get inside, they found an elderly man five feet away from the front door.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man is in his 70's.

His elderly wife was home at the time of the fire. She escaped and is being treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

Police say family members arrived before firefighters and several people tried to pull the elderly man out. Two men were burned in the process and treated on scene

The fire, on Red Hawk Drive, is on the city's southwest side.



