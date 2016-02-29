Con at Comic-Con, help local artist find stolen items

If you're a serious movie or TV fan, Comic Con in Cleveland is the only spot for you this weekend -- but don't forget to bring some cold, hard cash.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Wizard World Comic Conference this weekend at the Cleveland Convention Center.

A local artist, who displayed his work at this weekends Comic-Con is looking for help.

Someone ripped him off, and he's pretty sure it's not one of the many villains roaming the floor, it is likely another vendor.



Perris Mackey believes that somewhere on the convention center floor there was a thief.

He's a collage artist, and superheros are usually his subjects. Pieces that are made largely from old comic books and are a lot of work.

"I'm missing pretty much all my large scale pieces you know. I have a 6-by-4 foot piece. It's four tiers," Mackey said.

Mackey says his stuff was selling well all weekend. A great experience until Sunday night when at the close of the show, Perris and his wife packed their car with some of his smaller pieces at the loading dock and took them home. When they got back about 90 minutes later he says the larger pieces were gone, "The only thing that was left on the floor was my wife's hoodie" he said.

Others had been loading stuff out the back loading dock onto trucks. It would only have taken a few seconds to grab them, load them and take off.

Since many of the vendors are from out of town, who knows where his pieces could be now.

Perris was in shock "I couldn't even grasp what was going on. I'm balling my eyes out sitting on the ground trying to take in what's going on."

He notified security, who checked surveillance cameras but they weren't pointed in the direction of his booth.

"This was our first time at comic con being a vendor and actually going to coming con." Sounds like there was a con at comic con. All Perris wants are his pieces back.

If you saw anything, contact us and we'll put you in touch with Perris.

