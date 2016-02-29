ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says Kyrie not happy in Cleveland

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN said on First Take, that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is not happy in Cleveland.

“Dating back to last year, I’ve been told that Kyrie Irving ain’t too happy being in Cleveland,” Smith said on First Take.

“The situation is not ideal for him. I don’t know the particulars, I haven’t spoken to him personally. It’s something that I’ve been hearing for months; that under ideal circumstances he would prefer to be someplace other than Cleveland.”

All is not well for the @Cavs. https://t.co/UbY8XyKzar — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 29, 2016

Irving signed a five-year deal with the Cavaliers in the summer of 2014.

However, Irving disagrees. He addressed the comments from Smith after the Cavs win Monday night.

"Obviously there's going to be some misunderstandings, it's part of being on a team. For me, as a maturing young player in this league, I know what we have and the opportunity we have in order to be something special," he said.

LeBron James and Kevin Love signed contracts after Irving, forming the new "Big 3" of the NBA.

This season, Irving averages 19 points, 5.5 assist and 3.5 rebounds per game.

