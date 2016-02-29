Graeter’s introduces Cheese Crown flavor on Cleveland 19

Graeter’s Ice Cream announced it's newest flavor on Cleveland 19 Tuesday morning.

The company has been around for more than 145 years. Graeter's is now the only commercial ice cream manufacturer anywhere in the world to use French Pot freezers, and its two-gallon batches are the smallest in the industry. No other ice cream is made this way.

Every year the company introduces a new flavor.

The Cleveland 19 morning crew had some great guesses and came close. The new flavor is Cheese Crown.

The new flavor features cheesecake-flavored ice cream with cinnamon sugar pastry pieces and fondant icing flakes. It is a derivative of Graeter’s breakfast pastry with the same name. It’s a hand-made pastry filled with cinnamon and cheese-cake filling, topped with icing.

