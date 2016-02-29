Missing teen found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing teen found safe

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Missing 14-year-old Angel Grant was found safe at a park in Cleveland's First district. 

Angel was reported missing early Monday morning from a home on Brookfield Avenue, off Bellaire Avenue. 

Police said Angel was in good health but she was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center as a precaution. 

No other details were released.

