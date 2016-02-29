Missing teen found safe

Missing 14-year-old Angel Grant was found safe at a park in Cleveland's First district.

Angel was reported missing early Monday morning from a home on Brookfield Avenue, off Bellaire Avenue.

Police said Angel was in good health but she was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center as a precaution.

No other details were released.

