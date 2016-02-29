Ohio AG seeking assistance in Tanisha Anderson case

The Lorain County Prosecutor's Office may be assisting in the Tanisha Anderson case.

Officials with the Ohio Attorney General's Office filed motion last week asking the Lorain County prosecutor to serve as a Special Master in the case. As Special Master, the prosecutor will review the file and look over anything said by officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers during the internal investigation.

Judge John J. Russo has not yet ruled on the request.

Earlier this month Ohio AG Mike DeWine was appointed as special prosecutor to investigate the death of 37-year-old Anderson.

She died in police custody on Nov. 12, 2014 after struggling with officers trying to take her for a psychiatric evaluation.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty said he asked DeWine to take over the case after investigators from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department informed prosecutors of facts that created a conflict of interest for the prosecutor’s office. Originally, the sheriff's department was asked by the prosecutor's office to conduct an investigation into the case on June 19, 2015.

