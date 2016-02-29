Lorain Police: Suspicious man strikes again

The Lorain police know they have a situation that could get real bad, real quick. A fourth young girl coming forward with information about a man that is very suspicious. Police say she reported seeing a man outside her bedroom who was "...either zipping or unzipping his pants."

He reportedly took off from the property when he realized she was watching him.

Although this was just reported Friday, it allegedly happened Thursday, the same time three other girls called police about a man matching the same description.

One girl tells police he grabbed her, another says he even punched her twice as she struggled and managed to get free from him.

"It's concerning because you often get a prowler complaint or a stranger complaint, but, when it reaches the level where they make contact with a juvenile it's very concerning for us," says Det. Buddy Sivert of the Lorain Police department.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 20's to mid 30's, 5'10" to 6' wearing dark clothes. In this latest incident reported he was seen driving away in a dark Toyota.

Police say, "We don't know if it's someone who is under the influence, or who has mental issues," but, no matter they want to find him to get him off the streets and get him whatever help he needs so "this doesn't happen again."



In the meantime, they say they have extra patrols in the neighborhoods especially during school hours and especially when kids are walking to and from school. They stress kids walk together in groups, scream and run if they encounter a stranger getting too close and report anything suspicious right away.

They also say they are working with Elyria police on this since a young girl there was reportedly almost abducted through her own bedroom window about the same time as the Lorain incidents.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.