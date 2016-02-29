Elyria Police department managing an aging fleet

A Facebook post on the Elyria Police Department's page has gotten thousands of views as Patrolman Mike Groomes shares what happened this past weekend when three police vehicles broke down during a high-speed chase.

Cleveland 19 is taking another look at a tax levy plan in Elyria. Issue No. 6 is supposed to help replace aging police cars.

Police Chief Duane Whitley says the situation is embarrassing. Budget cuts in Elyria have forced the police department to work with an aging fleet.

Here's what they're dealing with:

There are almost 100 cars in Elyria's fleet

60 of those are marked policed cars out on the roads

21 vehicles have been serviced due to bad battery issues

4 vehicles were taken completely out of service ---those cars were 2004 and 2005 Crown Victoria's with between 106 thousand and 192 thousand miles on them

Many of the cars have between 106,000 and 192,000 miles on them

The oldest car is a 1997 Crown Victoria with more than a 185,000 miles on it

The newest cars are 2012 Chevy Tahoes

It's so bad, 3 cars broke down during a high speed chase last weekend. His backup couldn't keep up so they turned it over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"When you are talking about your newer cars being 110,000 miles already, vehicles that are not considered suitable for another agency, and we are putting them on the road because they are better than what we have, that's very concerning,"said Whitely.



The last time, they made a purchase was in 2012 when they bought 8 Chevy Tahoes for $24,000 each.

