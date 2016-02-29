Man chews off fingertips during traffic stop in Tallmadge

Police in Tallmadge say a Florida fugitive went to the extreme in an effort to remain anonymous.

Kirk Kelly chewed off his fingertips during a traffic stop.

Police thought they smelled drugs in the car after pulling him over, so the Tampa man was put into the back of a cruiser without handcuffs.

After giving police several fake names, his tattoos eventually gave him away.

In addition to being wanted in Florida on firearms and drug charges Kelly was locked up in a northeast Ohio jail on several charges including tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

