Whitner has strong words for Manziel

Some Browns fans react with anger when they see the opportunity that Johnny Manziel is seemingly squandering, and drinking away.

But for many of his teammates, the reaction is more empathetic.



"Yeah, it's a feeling of empathy", DB Donte Whitner told Cleveland 19 News on Monday night. "Last night, I was in bed, probably around 9:30 or 10:00, the news came on, I rolled over and I saw him in a club again, drinking out of the bottle with the hat and glasses on."

Whitner was referring to the video that surfaced of Manziel partying at a Miami nightclub last week, just hours after Manziel's domestic violence case had been turned over to a grand jury in Texas. In other words, with his NFL career hanging in the balance, and facing serious legal issues, Johnny just keeps partying, which to Whitner may say it all.

"It was really a lot of empathy there", Whitner said of seeing the video of Manziel drinking in a club. "Because if you get everything that you care about, or worked so hard for all your life, stripped away from you, with all the allegations going on, there's no way that you can be out partying or whatever. It might be a serious problem there."



Whitner was back in Northeast Ohio for the Cleveland Auto Show, but he trains in Miami, and says he may reach out to Manziel, even though it appears Johnny won't be his teammate much longer. The Browns are expected to release Manziel on March 9.

Whitner, like many, believes Johnny can still have a future in the NFL.



"Unfortunately, it won't happen here, but there are 31 other teams in the National Football League, and all it takes is for one team to believe in you. Once you get everything in order," Whitner added.



It's up to Manziel, obviously, to get everything in order. Unfortunately, there's been no evidence of that.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.