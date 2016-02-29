Cavs hold off Pacers to snap two-game skid

LeBron James scored 33 points after sitting out a game and Tristan Thompson made two huge plays in the final minute, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 100-96 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
James was rested on Sunday by coach Tyronn Lue and the Cavs were lethargic in a 113-99 loss at Washington. But with James back on the floor, Cleveland played with much more energy and again looked like a team with NBA championship aspirations.
Matthew Dellavedova hit a tying 3-pointer for the Cavs with 1:13 left before Thompson made it 96-94 with a layup. Thompson then blocked a shot by Indiana's George Hill with 18 seconds left.
