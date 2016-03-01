Morning house fire spreads to nearby home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Morning house fire spreads to nearby home

Two homes caught fire Tuesday morning. (Source: WOIO) Two homes caught fire Tuesday morning. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Firefighters put out the flames at a home in the 3300 block of Fulton Road, but not before the flames spread to the house next door. The fire started around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.  

One of the homes collapsed. 

Cleveland Fire Department said they believe both homes were vacant. 

Arson investigators are on the scene.  

