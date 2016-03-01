Suspect smashes into Cleveland pharmacy and grabs ATM

Thief smashes into pharmacy and takes off with ATM. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police looking for a dark-colored minivan dragging an ATM behind it.

Police say someone smashed into Church Square Pharmacy at 7905 Euclid Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw a dark-colored minivan dragging an ATM behind.

Police say the suspects entered the store, took the ATM and loaded it in the side door of the van.

The incident took just over one minute.

East Cleveland police are investigating a similar incident at Angela's Mia pizza restaurant. The driver smashed into the shop, but wasn't able to remove the ATM.

No arrests in any case.

If you know anything give police a call.

