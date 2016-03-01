Video: Minivan gets stuck smashing into pizza shop

East Cleveland police are investigating a suspected smash and grab on Euclid Avenue.

Viewers submitted photos of a black Dodge Caravan upended inside Angela Mia's restaurant around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle backing into the restaurant three times. On the third try the vehicle gets stuck. The driver gets out and takes off on foot. No arrests have been made.

Cleveland police are also investigating a smash and grab at Church Square pharmacy at East 79th and Euclid. Witnesses say they saw a dark-colored minivan dragging an ATM behind.

Police say the suspects entered the store, took the ATM and loaded it in the side door of the van.

The incident took just over one minute.

No word if the two are related.

If you know anything about these two crashes, give police a call.

