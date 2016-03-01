Akron Zoo holds weekend job fair

The Akron Zoo is looking for a few good men and woman.

The zoo will host a job fair Friday, March 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. – noon.

You must be available to work from April through December in guest services and grounds keeping. Specifically the zoo is looking for people to work in admissions, rides, birthday parties, horticulture and custodial.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and be able to work a flexible schedule including weekends, evenings and some holidays. Applicants can fill out an application on the zoo's website or in person at the zoo and some on-the-spot interviews will take place.

