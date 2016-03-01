SUV hits 1-year-old child

Canton police are investigating a crash involving a one-year-old child.

Police say the child was hit by the driver of a 1998 Ford Expedition. The crash happened sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 on private property in the 1300 block of 19th Street NE.

The child was transported to Mercy Medical Center by private vehicle then transferred to Akron Children's with serious injuries. The child's condition is not known.

The driver is a 24-year-old woman of Canton.

The Canton Police Traffic Bureau is continuing to investigate at this time. Anyone with any information about this traffic crash is asked to contact the Canton Police Traffic Bureau at (330) 489-3162. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

