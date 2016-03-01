March 15 Ohio Primary sample ballots & info

Cleveland 19 News is on your side for the March 15 primary. Here are some links to items you'll want to know about before you head to the polls.

Where do I vote?

You can visit the My Voter Information website and enter some basic information to determine where you're registered to vote.

How do I verify my registration?

There is a page on the My Voter Information website that will allow you to do that.

What kind of identification will I need to vote?

The My Voter Information website answers that question for you in detail.

What is on the ballot?

The Secretary of State website answers that question for you in detail.

Where can I find a sample ballot for my county?

To view your sample ballot, look for your county below and choose the Republican or Democrat ballot listed below it:

Ashtabula



Republican Democrat

Cuyahoga



Republican Democrat



Geauga



Republican Democrat



Lake



Republican Democrat



Lorain



Republican Democrat



Sumit



Republican Democrat



For all other counties, visit the Secretary of State website.

