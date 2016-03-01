Semi clips power lines on Cleveland's west side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Semi clips power lines on Cleveland's west side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A semi took out power lines at West 38th and Bailey. There are some power outages in the area. However, there are no reported injuries.

West 38th is blocked off to traffic in the area.

