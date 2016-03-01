3 kids witness woman shoot boyfriend in buttocks

Police said a man was shot by his girlfriend after she saw his ex-wife at the house at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Giovonni Wilson, 26, said his 38-year-old girlfriend got angry when she saw the ex-wife at his house. Wilson said his ex-wife, which he's separated from, was dropping off their 5-year-old daughter at the Elwell home for a visitation.

Wilson said the girlfriend punched him in the head, went to her car and retrieved a gun and shot Wilson in the leg and buttocks. Wilson says he took the gun and threw it in some bushes.

Police said along with the 5-year-old child, two boys, ages 9 and 10 years old were also at the home.

The suspect has not been arrested.

