Trump brings GOP presidential campaign to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigned in Ohio ahead of the state's March 15 primary.

Trump appeared Tuesday at a hangar at Port Columbus International Airport. The visit marks his second campaign stop in Columbus, where GOP rival John Kasich is governor.

Kasich has repeatedly said he's confident he will win his home state, despite some polls showing Trump prevailing. Kasich is scheduled to spend next week in Massachusetts, Vermont and Michigan.

The chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, which has endorsed Kasich, issued Trump a mock welcome, suggesting "only winners" would be allowed at his "yuge, beautiful" event and if "losers, basket cases, choke artists, (or) sweaty people show up, they will be deported."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.