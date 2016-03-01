Ohio auditor won't support Trump, says candidacy is about power

Tuesday is Super Tuesday. Presidential hopefuls are spanning the country stumping for votes.

Donald Trump visited Ohio for a rally in Columbus where he vowed to win against Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

At least one Republican in Ohio vows to not throw his support behind Trump if he locks up the GOP nomination.

"I will break ranks with my party and I will not support him," according to Ohio Auditor Dave Yost.

Yost made a lengthy post on his Facebook page. He says Trump's run is about power.

"He wants that for himself, though he says he will use it on our behalf."

"The way he has handled himself and his thirst for power suggest to me that he is not going to be someone who is going to honor the constitution frankly," added Yost.



Yost, via a Skype interview, explained his opposition to Trump.



"Lets talk about something he said over the weekend, he talked about reforming the libel laws which aren't even under the control of the president and it's a matter of Constitution law and the Supreme Court," Yost said.

Local GOP leader Rob Frost, while not exactly a big Trump supporter, says this about the anti-Trump taken by Yost.



"I know that Dave Yost, like me, has his favorite candidate to be the nominee and that is our governor John Kasich," Frost added.



Despite some misgiving about Trump, Frost, Chairman of the Cuyahoga County Republican Party says the party will support the eventual nominee.

"For many people it takes a different amount of time to go through the stages of grief. That, if their favorite doesn't make it through they've got to come to terms with that each in their own time,” Frost said.



Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Ohio earlier today. Frost says the County GOP will tow the party line.



"So, we'll first get a nominee and then we will work with the party to make sure we get everybody on board on that team working together towards November," Frsot said.



Frost also differs with Trump on the recent controversy that erupted over Trump’s initial refusal to denounce support from the Ku Klux Klan.



"We in the Republican party want to make sure that it's clear to all that we repudiate what the KKK stand for and I think that any perspective nominee for our party needs to make sure that's abundantly clear," said Frost.



Trump will bump heads with Ohio Governor John Kasich during the primary elections on March 15th.

