TIMELINE: When will rain, snow, mix, lake effect arrive?

Get out your umbrellas!

Are you ready as the next winter story moves through northern Ohio?

Follow this timeline as the weather changes from rain to a mix with snow, all snow and then lake effect snow by Wednesday morning:

9 P.M.

Rain changes over to snow. 1" to 3" overnight.

1 P.M.

An area of low pressure is approaching northeast Ohio Tuesday. This feature will provide the focus for rain showers, moving in from the west-southwest this afternoon.

Rain will move into the western portion of our forecast region after lunchtime.

3 P.M.

Rain will then overspread the area, clipping the Cleveland metro as soon as 3 PM.

5 P.M.

Rain showers will pick up through the evening commute.

As colder air wraps around the system, we'll see a brief changeover to a mix of rain and snow after sunset. Some light freezing rain may also mix in, although we'll have to closely keep an eye on surface temperatures through the evening.

AFTER 10 P.M.

As temperatures continue to fall, the wintry mix will transition to snow showers later this evening - likely after 10 p.m. or so.

OVERNIGHT

Scattered snow showers will continue through the night.

The system's snow moves out in the wee-morning hours of your Wednesday and then the lake effect takes over.

6 A.M.

Lake effect snow showers will continue through your Wednesday morning commute. Snow should end by mid to late morning.

We are not expecting a ton of snow from this system but area-wide, we could see as much as 1 to 3 inches. The higher totals in that range will be confined mainly to the primary Snow Belt.

