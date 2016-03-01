Bold identity thief asks bank why lock on account while owner listens

Here are a few of the top questions and answers to protect yourself from identity theft.

You've probably seen and heard a lot about identity fraud, but have you ever quantified it.

One woman's paper battle to win back her good credit should help.

It is a stack of papers, nine or so inches high, accumulated in just eight months.

Wendy Teller is the woman and has been living a nightmare. Her identity was stolen last summer and despite all of her repeated efforts she says nothing has stopped it.

"I've contacted the Attorney General's Office, the Secret Service, the FBI," said Teller.

And that's not all, there are all the contacts she's made with credit monitoring agencies, bank after bank, company after company and collection agencies that hound her for payment after fake accounts opened in her name aren't paid.

IS YOUR IDENTITY PROTECTED?

The frustrating part of the situation is that with the help of several banks she now knows who stole her identity.

A Florida woman named Teresa James Jones, a woman who has a long criminal history including several cases of identity theft.

"She's purchased three vehicles in my name, taken out loans, gotten drivers license in my name, utilities in my name," said Teller.

The woman is good at her thefts, and just as bold.

Wendy witnessed one event with her own eyes, "She called US Bank stating she was me and wanting to know why there was a lock on there and she couldn't get her money. As I'm sitting across from the bank manager."

Since the losses are written off by the banks and the car dealers, who then don't press for an arrest. Wendy isn't out any money, so has little power.

But she's out a lot of time and effort. Most phone calls take between an hour and a half and three hours and she's made hundreds.

"This is a daily thing, going home from work and it's another full time job," Teller added.

In the meantime, Teresa James Jones is living the life. She spent $10,687 on a limo, cash advances, fancy Miami Beach restaurants and more - in less than a week.

Summing up her situation Wendy said, "This woman has control of my life. I have no life anymore. She controls my life."

