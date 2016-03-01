CLEcurious: Is your identity protected?

Is someone using your personal information to open accounts, file taxes, or make purchases? You could be a victim of identity theft.

Here are a few of the top questions and answers to protect yourself:

Q: What is the No. 1 mistake people make?

A: They carry their Social Security card in a wallet or purse. Don't write your number on your checks. Only give it out when necessary.



Q: What about promotional offers I get for credit cards?

A: Don't respond to unsolicited requests for any personal information by phone, mail, or online.



Q: Where do identity thieves get information?

A: Many places like the U.S. Mail. Collect mail promptly. Ask the post office to put your mail on hold when you are away from home. Another area is called "shoulder surfing." Be cautious when putting a password into a computer or ATM. Someone might be watching. Trash is another area called "Dumpster diving." Make sure you shred receipts not needed for tax purposes, account statements and expired credit cards.



Q: Who do I contact if I've been compromised ?

A: Your local police are usually powerless since most of the transactions occur out of their jurisdiction. Notify them, it proves you've made a police report. You will need to prove that when you contact the credit reporting agencies, credit card issuing companies, your bank and the Attorney General's Office.

