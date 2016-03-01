PHOTOS: Rock Hall gets new look & beer garden - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Beginning this spring you will notice some changes coming to Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

The Rock Hall is doing a little sprucing up. Here are some of the changes expected: 

- Bigger concert stage 
- New beer garden and outdoor cafe
- Public art featuring bright-red metal letters that spell "Long Live Rock"
- Parking for bikers on a new paved motorcycle area
- The towering epicenter of the Rock Box art installation that spans Downtown Cleveland's East 9th Street (also known as Rock & Roll Blvd.)

The museum first opened its doors September 1995. The makeover is expected for completion by the Republican National Convention in July. 

