PHOTOS: Rock Hall gets new look & beer garden

Beginning this spring you will notice some changes coming to Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock Hall is doing a little sprucing up. Here are some of the changes expected:

- Bigger concert stage

- New beer garden and outdoor cafe

- Public art featuring bright-red metal letters that spell "Long Live Rock"

- Parking for bikers on a new paved motorcycle area

- The towering epicenter of the Rock Box art installation that spans Downtown Cleveland's East 9th Street (also known as Rock & Roll Blvd.)

The museum first opened its doors September 1995. The makeover is expected for completion by the Republican National Convention in July.

