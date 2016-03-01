Senior attacked at Lorain H.S. needs 2 surgeries; no arrests made

Brian Rivera, 18, was attacked Thursday by a student at Lorain High School. His parents say his orbital bone and his nose are broken and that he'll undergo the first of two surgeries this week.

Rivera's parents said the attack was unprovoked and that this is not a case of bullying.

They said Rivera is an honors student who will attend Kent State University after graduation. We were told Rivera was at school when we talked to his parents because he didn't want to miss any additional days of school before having his surgery.

"I feel sad. I feel like I can't do nothing about it, you know," said Juan Rivera, Brian's dad.

Rivera has a tough time looking at the pictures of his son's broken face that are in his cell phone.

"It's hard. It's very hard," added Rivera.

Rivera was in the breakfast line at school when the attack happened.

"He was going to go to get breakfast with his girlfriend, and these kids came over and just pointed at him and said, 'this is the boy.' There's another boy that came over and punched him in the eye. He went down. He kept punching him like five-six times," described Rivera.

The one boy that jumped on Rivera was suspended, according to Rivera's parents. And so far, no one has been arrested.

"The bone under his eye is broke. The fat that holds the eyeball (that) goes to the bone is broke. His eye is down. When he looks straight. This eye goes up. This eye goes down," said Rivera.

Lorain school officials, the Rivera's said, haven't done much to assure them that their son is now safe. They said their phone calls are not returned, and their questions are going unanswered about why no one was there to protect their son.

"As a parent, my son is not safe in school. I send him to school to be protected by other people. Where are those other people at?" added Rivera.

Phone calls to the school's media relations representative were not returned.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.