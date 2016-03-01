Watch as toddler falls out of moving van

Dramatic video captures a toddler tumbling out of a moving van and rolling into the middle of a busy street. (Source: CCTV)

A toddler on Sunday fell out of the trunk of a moving van and was brought to safety by the driver behind in the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province.

The whole scene was captured by the driving recorder on the car behind.

The 2-year-old boy got out of the co-pilot seat, crawled to the back seats, and fell off the van from the trunk as his grandpa, the driver, just started the car after waiting at a red light.

The video showed the toddler climbing up on his feet and running after the van. The careless grandpa noticed nothing and drove away.

The car behind pulled carefully to the side and picked up the boy before it went after the grandfather.

"I was waiting at the red light. After passing the intersection a car chased after me and kept sounding the horn. The driver told me a kid fell out of my van. I looked back, parked my van aside, and went back to search for my grandson," said Yang Defu, the toddler's grandpa.

Yang ran back to the road intersection and brought back his grandson from the good Samaritans.

Yang said that the van was rear-ended the other day, and the trunk lid became loose.

