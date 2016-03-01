Tremont Neighborhood raising money for security cameras

The Tremont neighborhood is taking security measures into their own hands.

Stakeholders like business owners and residents, are pledging thousands, to a GoFundMe drive, to buy and install surveillance cameras, throughout the area.

More than $20,000 has already been raised over a six month period....including a single donation of $1500.

In a neighborhood full of restaurants and nightlife, that counts on visitors, they are putting their money where their mouth is.

Morning, noon and night the Tremont neighborhood is buzzing with activity, like diners and dog walkers.



"We sort of rely on tourism and people coming down here and feel that Tremont has made leaps and bounds over the last decade or so," said Justin

Clemens, owner of Bourbon Street Barrel Room.



He want those visitors to feel safe.

"Over the summer there were things going on, and it was in the media. It affected our business. We felt it more so on the weekends when the

crowds come to Tremont," said David Schneider, of Parallax.



He says they saw a difference in reservations and walk in traffic. He and others invested in the neighborhood are happy to see the numbers climbing on the Go Fund Me drive established to buy and install surveillance cameras.



Dante Bocuzzi, who owns four businesses in the neighborhood says they've already been proactively making the areas safer.



"We were calling the cops...had them on speed dial. Anything that looks suspicious. We had a lot of our neighbors put in cameras even before

this project here," he said.



These stakeholders feel like a few events have unfairly altered perception of safety levels in the area, but perception is reality.



"When you know that a street is camera'd. It sends a message to those coming down, a message of safety and it's definitely a deterrent," said

Clemens.



Recently the Edgewater Homeowner's Association raised money for the same cause. Neighbors tell me, the cameras are doing the trick. They're

reporting lower crime stats and fewer alerts about criminal activity.



To contribute to the Go Fund Me account or offer up your property as a place to install a camera

