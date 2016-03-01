CONSUMER ALERT: ALDI now accepting credit cards

Paper or plastic has a whole new meaning at ALDI's.

Beginning today, the grocery chain is now accepting credit cards: Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

"As ALDI continues to evolve by expanding its product lines and moving into new markets, the way we do business will continue to evolve as well," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. "We care about being able to make our customers' shopping experiences simpler and better every time they come to see us; and offering them the convenience of using their credit cards will help us do just that."

Hart also says the acceptance of credit cards will have no impact on prices.

ALDI operates nearly 1,500 US stores in 32 states and serves more than 30 million customers each month.

