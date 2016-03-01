'It just didn't seem real,' husband of firefighter talks about life before crash

The husband of a Canton firefighter hit and killed by another vehicle when she ran across a highway is speaking out, saying he loved his wife, he never did anything to hurt her and that the beautiful woman was troubled.

Randey Johnson got choked up while reading texts from his wife, Tonya Rae Johnson.

He read aloud a text, he says was from her which said, “From the moment we had our first date, I knew I would love you for a lifetime. Provisions for you have been made for you in my will so you will never need to go without worldly things again.” He says it went on to say that she wanted him to build their dream home on the beach and, “Every time you feel the warm air on your skin, know that I am kissing you gently and whispering that I love you.”

He said given everything that’s happened, he now looks at the text as having a deeper meaning. He said that his wife was depressed, and he thinks she wanted to end her life.

“She was already depressed,” said Randey. “I just wanted to help her. The whole time I met Tonya, she was a beautiful person on the outside and then on the inside she was just hurting.”

He said his wife of eight days had a thyroid condition that affected her moods, and that she had been having trouble with the IRS, and owed the agency money, leading up to her death.

Cleveland 19 looked through county court records and was able to confirm the state had several open cases against her company for taxes and workers compensation payments.

She had not filed for bankruptcy.

Randey described a whirlwind love affair between them.

“People say love at first sight, and that's what it was. We didn't want to be apart from each other and I guess that's why we moved so fast and everything was so quick,” said Randey. He said they met, dated and got married within four months.

He said during that time, while they loved each other, his wife was troubled, and loved ones who said she wasn't didn’t know what was under the surface.

“She never wanted them to know that,” said Randey.

He said he thinks she wanted to take her life prior to last week’s accident, but he said he always told her to think about her family.

When Cleveland 19 asked, he said he didn’t get her any professional help because he thought he could help her.

Randey was in the truck with Tonya last week right before she got out and into oncoming traffic.

When Cleveland 19 asked him, he said he didn’t do anything to make her get out of the truck.

“I didn't control Tonya at all, Tonya was not scared of me and I didn't put any fear in her,” said Randey. “We were in love we were planning to be together forever and that's it.”

He said they were stuck in traffic, not arguing, when she got out.

“She just lets go of my hand, opens the door, never looked at me one time and just continued to walk alongside of the truck, and just walked out in traffic. [She] didn't look neither way and just walked out,” said Randey. “It all happened just that fast. I had seven seconds to react to my wife getting out of the truck and walking into traffic.”

He said he looked up to see his wife getting hit by oncoming traffic.

“I had to see I guess the worst thing I ever seen in my life,” said Randey. He said he went to his wife, hoping she would be all right.

“When I looked over there I was praying, ’Lord, please let her be ok. Please let her be moving,’” said Randey. “I didn't care what the reason was [she went into traffic] I just wanted her to be ok because she was everything to me. She was my lifeline.”

“I would do anything for Tonya. The last thing in the world I would ever want to do for Tonya is hurt her because all she did was help me,” said Randey.

A spokesperson for the Akron Police Department said that they are still investigating what happened as a traffic incident, unless or until they find anything criminal.

Randey said he has received multiple death threats since the incident, which is why he says he didn't go to her funeral.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.