CFO of Cuyahoga Co. prosecutor's office has major money issue

This week, we uncovered huge money issues for the CFO at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. He was deep in debt before he was hired to manage the county's money. So why was there no credit check?

This week, we uncovered huge money issues for the CFO at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. He was deep in debt before he was hired to manage the county's money. So why was there no credit check?

Recent high-profile investigations have cost the Cuyahoga County prosecutors office a lot of money.

So who's watching over the Prosecutor's $31 million budget? Marvin Davies, III, he was hired by Tim McGinty in 2013.

Cleveland 19 discovered the county doesn't do financial background checks on applicants they hire, including Marvin Davies.

We want to know why didn't McGinty do a financial background check on his first ever CFO?

If you do a routine court records search dozens of red flags pop up, about $172,000 worth.

"Well, it's not part of the county's process and this was a transfer. He had transferred from the county agencies. He worked a number of years at the other agency. High recommendation. Enthusiastic recommendation from each. So I didn't think of it," Tim McGinty said.

In 2009, Davies was sued by a credit union for $61,000. CitiMortgage also took him to court for a debt of $91,000.

"We are very happy with him. We have no bad reports," McGinty said.

One lawsuit really stands out.

Discover sued Davies back in 2009. A judge by the name of Tim McGinty issued a judgment against Davies for $19,000.

Four years later, that former judge is now the elected county prosecutor and McGinty hires Davies. McGinty tells Cleveland 19 he didn't realize his new CFO. had any money problems.

"I made a decision to stick with him. I'm glad that I did. He is a good employee," McGinty says.

Davies and his wife filed bankruptcy in 2013. The same year McGinty hired him. He owned $2,500 in back taxes, $160,000 in students loans and $133,000 on 25 credit cards.

A financial background check would have discovered all of it.



Reporter Scott Taylor asked Tim McGinty, "Do you think maybe now looking back and seeing that there were some financial issues with him you might consider doing that in the future when he does leave or retire and you get somebody else?"

McGinty says, "Sure."

Marvin Davies declined our request for an on camera interview. The Prosecutor's Office says Davies is repaying his past debt.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.