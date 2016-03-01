Police hope their sense of humor can reel in a drug dealer

Macedonia police are looking for the person who accidentally threw away some illegal drugs.

Police don't know if the meth was discarded on purpose but they hope to find out. They left the following message on their Facebook page.

FROM MACEDONIA POLICE:

LOST!!!

To the person or person(s) who left all his/her small baggies in the garbage can at a certain Highland Road hotel. In your haste to throw them away, you also tossed your baggy of Crystal Meth!! We are sure this was done as an accident and the PD feels horrible for your loss. Please contact us at 330.468.1234 or better yet, come in and see us. We all know the emptiness inside when we lose something so valuable. We also know the feeling of relief when that lost item is found..Come on in and let us make your day!!

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.