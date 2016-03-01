Cavs need to make life easier on themselves

The Cavaliers have won 42 out of 59. That's five wins more than they had last season, 59 games in, and yet all the noise now is about what's wrong, not right.

Maybe we felt better a year ago because the Cavs had just drilled the Warriors in their 59th game, with LeBron throwing down 42...and because we couldn't possibly foresee the gap between these two teams growing wider. But as the Cavaliers search for consistency, with 23 games to go, the real hurdle seems to be in their heads, as if they actually "need" to be cornered, before they come out swinging.



"With our backs against the wall, we tend to come out and play harder", head coach Tyronn Lue said following Monday's tight win over the Pacers, which snapped a two-game losing streak.



That's great...in a "Rocky" movie. But in real life, it catches up with you.



"We've put ourselves in some dark spots", LeBron James said. "Now we just have to get ourselves out of it."



Next question. Did he have these, uh, challenges in Miami?



"Dark spots? Wasn't nothing but dark in Miami", LeBron said to reporters with a laugh. "That's how we played, though. That's how we played."



Okay, but we're 59 games in, and it's not going to get any easier. They'll face enough adversity down the stretch without creating any of their own.



Which brings me back to the noise. Every time the Cavaliers stumble, and it hasn't happened often, rumors fly concerning turmoil in the locker room. The latest? Kyrie wants out. It didn't rattle him on Monday night, as he went for 22 points, including 11 of 11 from the line. It didn't surprise him, either.



"I mean there's nothing to address", Irving told reporters after the game. "What goes on in the locker room and how we communicate as brothers and teammates, obviously there's going to be some misunderstandings, but for me as a maturing player in this league,

I know what we have and I know what we need to be something special."



The Cavaliers have six weeks to find, and fine-tune, that ingredient.

