Safe or Risky? Lake Erie dumping raises concerns

A battle is brewing between the Army Corps of Engineers and state officials.

The Army Corps of Engineers wants to dump dredged sediment from the Cuyahoga River into Lake Erie. They say it's safe and won't harm the environment.

On Tuesday night, they held a public meeting to explain the process.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Port of Cleveland are against the plans.

They say dumping the sediment in the lake poses a lot of health risks. The Ohio EPA says the water you drink, the fish you eat and even jobs at Lake Erie are at risk.

But the Army Corps of Engineers disagrees.

Lake Erie is more than just scenery for us in Northeast Ohio. It's our source of drinking water, the fish that we eat, recreation and jobs.

“We have an amazing asset in Cleveland water. We don't have a Flint situation. But chemistry is chemistry. We don't want to put toxic waste in the

water,” said Susan Miller.

Miller and several others spoke out against the Army Corp's plans to dump dredged sediment from the river into Lake Erie at Tuesday night’s public

meeting.

The Army Corps says it's safe.

Officials say they dredge 225,000 cubic yards of sediment every year to keep the channel open for business.

“Our decisions are based on science and the first check we need to do is make sure that it's protected, not just the environment of the Great Lakes,

but human health. And we've gone through that analysis and determined that the sediment is acceptable for open lake placement,” said David Romano, the deputy district engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers.



The Army Corps says it's the only affordable option since their budget was slashed.



But the Port of Cleveland has proposed other options and ultimately the state will have to approve their plans.



“It is the great natural resource of our community and we should not be messing around with it,” said Mike Foley, director of the Department of Sustainability in Cuyahoga County.



The Ohio EPA has taken sediment samples and they found pollutants like PCBs, heavy metals and other toxins in the sediment.



The Army Corps calls those tests flawed.



The Ohio EPA says the Army Corps purposely reduced their budget so it appeared dumping the sediment in the lake was their only option, since the alternatives were costlier.



“Until there is a great understanding among everyone that that stuff is clean, it should not be dumped in Lake Erie,” Foley said.



“We are the victims if the EPA and the Army Corps can't work it out,” Susan Miller said.



County officials says limits on how often you eat fish like Walleye could change if this goes through.



Right now, under recommendations you can eat Walleye once a week. They say that could change to once a month if sediment is dumped into the lake.



The Army Corps disputes that warning.



The Army Corps will make a decision in the next few months.



Opponents say this could wind up in federal court again.



You can write to the Army Corps or go online to give them their feedback over the next few weeks.



