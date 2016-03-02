Man and dog killed in morning house fire

Fire breaks out at a home on Cleveland's west side. (Source: WOIO)

Firefighters were called out to a home on Cleveland's west side around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The home in the 3200 block of West 99th Street caught fire. Cleveland Fire confirmed one man in his 40's died of smoke inhalation.

Initial report revealed the fire started in the kitchen. It's suspected the man was cooking and fell asleep after working a different shift.

EMS tried to save the family pet, but the dog did not survive.

One firefighter sustained minor burns, but is expected to be ok, according to Cleveland Fire.

