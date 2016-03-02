Survivor of fatal Ohio robbery, shooting allowed to testify

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The survivor of an Ohio robbery and shooting that killed her boyfriend and his two teenage children will be allowed to testify at the trial of one of the brothers charged in the case.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/1LtB4f6 ) a Summit County judge on Monday denied a request for sanctions against prosecutors in Eric Hendon's murder trial.

One request would have prevented Ronda Blankenship from testifying.

Hendon has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder and other counts in the slayings of 52-year-old John Kohler, Kohler's 18-year-old stepdaughter and his 14-year-old son at their Barberton home.

Hendon's attorneys said prosecutors withheld evidence and were uncooperative. Other sanctions sought to dismiss charges against Hendon or remove the death-penalty specification.

Testimony is expected to begin later this month.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

