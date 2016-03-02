Wrongful death suit can proceed in Chardon school shooting

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - A state appeals court is allowing a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against five school officials stemming from a 2012 northeastern Ohio school shooting.

The lawsuit was filed two years after a shooting at Chardon High School on Feb. 27, 2012 that killed three students.

A judge previously dismissed the Chardon School District and Lake Academy Alternative School in Willoughby from the suit.

Negligence claims against individual school employees were also dismissed. The judge allowed the remaining claims against several district and school officials to continue.

The News-Herald in Willoughby reports (http://bit.ly/216PXG8 ) the 11th Ohio District Court of Appeals on Monday rejected the defendants' request to be dismissed from the suit.

A now-paralyzed student is seeking more than $50,000. The other plaintiffs are seeking more than $100,000.

Information from: The News-Herald, http://www.news-herald.com/jrc-html/index/index_p33.html

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.