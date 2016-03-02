No injuries in school bus crash in Bedford Hts - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

No injuries in school bus crash in Bedford Hts

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH

Police called out to a school bus involved in a minor crash in Bedford Heights

The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at Columbus and Kimberly. 

No one was injured. 

