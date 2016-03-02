Man held on $20K bond in fatal hit skip

The coroner has identified the man who died at the corner of Lee Road and Tarkington Avenue in Cleveland Saturday night, as 60-year-old Michael Groves.

The coroner has identified the man who died at the corner of Lee Road and Tarkington Avenue in Cleveland Saturday night, as 60-year-old Michael Groves.

Suspect turns himself in following fatal hit-skip

Suspect turns himself in following fatal hit-skip

The man charged in a deadly hit skip from Feb. 27 is in jail on a $20,000 bond.

Elijah Akili is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Cleveland Police say around 10 p.m. a vehicle traveling northbound on Lee Road hit Michael Groves, 60, as he tried to cross the street from the east curb. Groves was not walking in a marked crosswalk, according to investigators. The driver did not stop.

Akili turned himself in the next day.

His case is now pending before the grand jury.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.