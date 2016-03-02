Man held on $20K bond in fatal hit skip - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man held on $20K bond in fatal hit skip

The man charged in a deadly hit skip from Feb. 27 is in jail on a $20,000 bond. 

Elijah Akili is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident. 

Cleveland Police say around 10 p.m. a vehicle traveling northbound on Lee Road hit Michael Groves, 60, as he tried to cross the street from the east curb. Groves was not walking in a marked crosswalk, according to investigators. The driver did not stop.

Akili turned himself in the next day. 

His case is now pending before the grand jury. 

