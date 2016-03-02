16-year-old shot in face on west side, no suspects

A teen was shot in the face on West 73rd and Lorain. (Source: WOIO)

A 16-year-old was shot in the face Tuesday evening on Cleveland's west side.

It happened on West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

A witness told police that a small group had just walked out of the convenient store and he was standing in front. As the victim walked out, a man on a bicycle on the opposite side of the street started shooting in their direction.

The victim was the only person hit. He was not able to give a statement due to his injuries.

The teen was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where his condition is not being released.

There were no arrests.

