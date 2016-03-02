West Side Market will open Sundays

The West Side Market announced they will be open Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. starting April 3.

Weekday and Saturday hours will remain the same: Mon, Wed: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Fri, Sat: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Big News - the West Side Market will be open every Sunday from 12pm-6pm beginning April 3rd! pic.twitter.com/1PLvgISd2L — West Side Market (@WestSideMarket) March 2, 2016

“The changes in Market operation hours will allow the Market to be more competitive and reach a broader clientele”, said Director of Public Works Michael Cox. “The city has also conducted a survey of West Side Market vendors and found that more than 100 would be interested in opening on Sundays.”

According to a release by the city there will be changes to parking. Parking lots A and B will be consolidated and completed by Dec. 2016. A small fee will be charged.

“The consolidation plan will increase parking capacity by more than 100 spaces to make it easier for people to get in and out of the parking lot,” said Chief of Staff Ken Silliman.

The WSM is Cleveland's oldest public market, offering about 100 vendors for meat, seafood, fruits, vegetable, baked goods and more.

