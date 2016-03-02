LIVE CAM: Third egg hatches in Avon Lake eagles nest

Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake has set up a live web cam of its resident bald eagles on YouTube.

The first of three bald eagle eggs hatches at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Avon Lake City Schools)

Many of you have been following Redwood Elementary School's live web camera of its resident bald eagles. The school set up the camera in November 2015.

A third Eagle was born on Sunday, April 10.

That same camera caught the first eaglet's hatching on video at 8:56 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. A second eaglet hatched around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. One egg remains, but is expected to hatch soon.

The mother laid her first egg Feb. 26. Another egg was spotted March 1.

Director of Wildlife from the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center, Amy LeMonds, says the eagles found a safe haven.

"Eagles do tend to re-nest and they'll mate for life as long as their mate is alive and they'll continue to use their same nesting spot and get their territory," she said.

LeMonds says this is a great hands-on learning experience for the students.

"The best thing to do is to absolutely enjoy wildlife while it's happening but keep your distance, be respectful, know that the parents know how to do their job, better than we know how to do it. It's definitely a dangerous thing to be a baby animal out there, but that's what's so amazing about it," she said.

The center is hosting the first Birds of Lake Erie event. It will celebrate the nation's 100th year of migratory bird conservation. You can check it out here.

Watch the 24/7 Eagle Cam below. (Mobile users, click here to watch.)

The school has also incorporated the eagles into various classroom lessons and art projects.

