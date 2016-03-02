Group shares specifics of Ohio medical marijuana proposal

CLEVELAND (AP) - A national group seeking to legalize medical marijuana in Ohio has released its proposed language for a constitutional amendment it wants voters to decide in November.

The Washington, D.C.-based Marijuana Policy Project wants to make Ohio the 24th state along with the District of Columbia with similar laws legalizing medical marijuana.

The proposed ballot language released Tuesday calls for large growers to pay an initial licensing fee of $500,000 to the state. "Patients" deemed eligible to buy and use marijuana products would pay a maximum of $40 a year for an identification card.

The group plans to submit more than 500,000 signatures in June to get the measure on the November ballot.

Ohio voters overwhelmingly defeated a ballot issue last November to legalize both recreational and medical marijuana.

