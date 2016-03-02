Police seek owners of swine spotted 'hamming it up' in Westlake

All day Monday Jeff Fitzgerald has been crying over his pet bear Ben.

All three of the bald eagle eggs have hatched in Avon Lake. Watch live now.

The first of three bald eagle eggs hatches at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Avon Lake City Schools)

Animal control is looking for this pigs owners. (Source: Westlake police)

The streets of NE Ohio have become a real barn lately.

A black pig walked into a Center Ridge Rd. business around 2 p.m. Tuesday. After realizing she didn't have an appointment, Westlake Animal Control was called.

A little investigating found Petunia, not Porky because they checked, belongs to Fred and Doris Ziffel.

Officials have been trying to get in touch with the Ziffels for two days. While they were not home, officers were greeted by turkeys, chickens, rabbits and a rooster.

They want to return this not-so little piggy to them and let them know their pen does not meet the minimum standards required to keep farm animals.

If you have any information on Petunia, or know where her owners are, give animal control a call.

