More than 116,000 concealed carry licenses issued or renewed

A new report from the Ohio Attorney General's office shows more than 116,000 concealed carry licenses were issued or renewed in 2015.

More than 71,000 were new licenses. Almost 3,000 licenses were denied, suspended or revoked.

Licenses expire five years after their issue date.

The report breaks down the licenses by county.

